Transcript for Video shows boy beaten at LA school, allegedly by bullies, as staff members walks by

I remember when I dropped him off lake Ki attack hall. When I picked a mud was not the same mastodon had to sing keep you. This Los Angeles woman who didn't want to reveal her face or name to protect the identity of her son. Filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of her now thirteen year old who. Who she says suffers permanent brain damaged permanent spine damage and post dramatic sleep disorder the complaint says it's all from this bullying episode amino website charter school last year. Her son was bullied by an older much taller student. In the complaint alleges the school which is operated by green dot could have prevented the whole thing. Myself with honor rolls to me. Now he struggles the evening TD now it's kind of like okay we're having to repeat things over and over again and it's a struggle. The twelve year old appears to be punched in the complaint alleges he was put in a choke hold and lost consciousness twice. At one point it teacher to school appears to walk by but doesn't stop the bullying. That teacher. Had every responsibility to step in there is no way in a world when you drop your child off. At a school he had every bit of faith and stress. That you're leaving him with someone is actually gonna take care them as if dating years. The complaint also alleges the reported bully had no. Eight core issues in a previous incident the school knew about but kept him in roll we certainly hold the boy accountable. Where his conduct but going after an eleven year old child with mental health issues who have violent propensity is who should have been expelled by the school. You know glued to the level injustice that brings you know is bittersweet. At the end of the day this is about. The school district that totally lacked accountability.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.