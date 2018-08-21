{"id":57317125,"title":"Video shows Medal of Honor recipient's heroic actions during battle in Afghanistan","duration":"1:29","description":"In this handout drone video provided by the Department of Defense, Tech Sgt. John Chapman is seen single-handedly fighting al-Qaeda militants.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-medal-honor-recipients-heroic-actions-battle-57317125","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}