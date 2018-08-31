-
Now Playing: 100-year-old skydiver wanted to jump before getting 'too old'
-
Now Playing: Uber driver feels guilty over 'stand your ground' shooting
-
Now Playing: Naked alleged carjacker runs across highway after leading police on car chase in LA
-
Now Playing: Former Marine accused of making 42 'enhanced' bombs
-
Now Playing: 'ER' actress fatally shot by police
-
Now Playing: San Francisco approves motorized scooters
-
Now Playing: Video shows moment bomber detonates car bomb as SWAT team closes in
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs to 8 in devastating New Mexico bus crash
-
Now Playing: Warren Buffett's words of wisdom
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 31, 2018
-
Now Playing: The Village Voice is shutting down
-
Now Playing: Man dies after police shot him with stun gun
-
Now Playing: Canadian mom and her daughter mysteriously vanish while visiting California
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis under fire for alleged sexual abuse cover-up
-
Now Playing: Service today in Phoenix honoring McCain
-
Now Playing: Neglect charges nixed in New Mexico compound case
-
Now Playing: Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to 15 years for murder of Jordan Edwards
-
Now Playing: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants while shopping in store
-
Now Playing: Mystery woman who rang doorbell found by police
-
Now Playing: Firefighter rescues boy from drainage pipe