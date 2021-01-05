Video shows Oregon lawmaker allegedly letting rioters into state Capitol

More
A Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Mike Nearman, was charged after allegedly allowing a group of protesters into the Oregon Capitol last year.
0:42 | 05/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows Oregon lawmaker allegedly letting rioters into state Capitol
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Mike Nearman, was charged after allegedly allowing a group of protesters into the Oregon Capitol last year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77441086","title":"Video shows Oregon lawmaker allegedly letting rioters into state Capitol","url":"/US/video/video-shows-oregon-lawmaker-allegedly-letting-rioters-state-77441086"}