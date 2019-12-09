Transcript for Vietnam vet dies after being found covered with ant bites in nursing home

Overwhelmed. Oh well that's eloquent Ross told us she felt she foundered Gant with swollen red bumps all over his body in his hand swollen. When she visited him last week at the eagle's nest community living center. Worried I'm confused because it wasn't how I look when I saw him the last time. And not a word from anyone and Eagles Nance. Nursing home for veterans on the Atlanta VA medical center campus film arable served in the air force during the Vietnam War Ross says her dad was already in poor health. Yes he had cancer yes he was going to but what Ross asked the center's staff for a battle those bombs. And then the staff members is to me when we walked in here. We promise some terrible would days. We thought he wasn't even alive because the answer for all over him and not just on her dad is room had a chance the ceiling and walls of kids they were everywhere. Ross described how center workers Bateman herbal and cleaned his room but. The next day they had an issue with dance again marveled that moved to a new room where Ross told us he later died if it didn't promote his body to die quicker. What is the protocol within the VA system managed. When something like this happens and while Ross is still waiting for those answers the one thing she knows for sure he served as. Korean air force and I think they deserve better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.