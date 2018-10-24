Transcript for Vintage plane crashes on LA freeway

Back in this country we are now hearing from the pilot of a vintage plane who survived an incredible crash. And a freeway in LA Ed as you're about to see she is a very lucky man. A dramatic plane crash on one of California's busiest freeways in the middle of the day. Video from one driver captures the unbelievable moment as the plane barrels towards the highway cars underneath hitting the ground bouncing twice the wing kicking up dust from the hill before crashing into the center divider erupting in flames. Not Indy gallons of fuel spilled on the roadways closing the road for hours creating a traffic nightmare cars backed up for miles. It's awful. It's terrible we're moving about one or two car lengths every five minutes. It took us about one hour to go one mile. The airplane destroyed but miraculously. Nobody was hurt. The pilot walking out of the wreckage despite the chaos he remained calm. I've picked a spot on the freeway already has big section of cars. That weren't there have been the engine plant sale. Panda exhibit unfortunately not heard anybody re living here. Incredible there that pilot says he was on a test flight. The plane dates back to World War II era the FIFAA. Is now investigating.

