Transcript for Violent social distancing arrest under investigation

Mayor reciting to take controversial arrest numbers social distancing his third of the group that was not assistant distancing officers asking them to break it up and refusing to Gizo. What happened next was captured. On video including an officer taking out of the ice skater is starting with. Officers arresting a couple months Saturday in the east village suddenly one of the officers breaks away from that arrest and wanted to buy theater with his taser drive. Swearing in telling him to move back any tackles that bystander to the grant hits him numerous times in the TV. Spokesperson saying that that bystander took it by eating fans. The officer hasn't played some modified DD lab internal appears investigate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.