Transcript for Viral beer fundraiser reportedly up to $1 million

An update on the beer money request gone viral we've been telling you about the college football Scion. Heart sinking held up on ESPN's pre show this month. Jokingly asking for cash to buy a case of beer. People sent king of beer money through Ben Mo and then sell and he says donations are now at one million. Dollars. He has promised to donate the cash to a Children's Hospital in Iowa. And he treated yesterday a lesson well we're not done yet and probably it those five back phase in beginning so much money to a Children's Hospital the next best part of this story is that it was Anheuser-Busch I believe and gave him a year's supply of beer cans that we his face wow witnessed that you drink. The Cannes. The bush Lott favor as he calls them the car with Islam is faced with drinking are trying to Busch opera fans he's gonna share them.

