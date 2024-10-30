Virginia au pair pleads guilty in gruesome murder plot

Juliana Peres Magalhaes' employer, Brendan Banfield, was charged with murder last month in the case -- a year after Magalhaes was arrested and charged.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live