Virginia governor declares state of emergency following threats over gun reforms

Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency on Wednesday that bars any weapons from the Richmond’s Capitol Square from Friday to Tuesday.
01/16/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia governor declares state of emergency following threats over gun reforms
Virginia's governor has declared state of emergency over threats armed militia groups planned to storm the capital the emergency order comes ahead of a gun rights rallies scheduled for Monday. Protesting several gun control bills under consideration by the state legislature the order also includes a temporary ban. Idol offense from capitol grounds from Tuesday Friday through Tuesday.

