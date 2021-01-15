Virginia governor: President ‘threw a flame on that tinder box’

Gov. Ralph Northam discusses the security precautions Virginia is taking in the wake of the siege on the U.S. Capitol and criticizes President Donald Trump’s rhetoric to his supporters.
5:59 | 01/15/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia governor: President ‘threw a flame on that tinder box’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

