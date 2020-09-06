Voices of the protests

More
The youngest generation is protesting in the streets and demanding justice.
2:44 | 06/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Voices of the protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"The youngest generation is protesting in the streets and demanding justice. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71143550","title":"Voices of the protests","url":"/US/video/voices-protests-71143550"}