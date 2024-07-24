VP Harris becomes presumptive Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Indianapolis after securing enough delegates to possibly lead the Democratic ticket. Plus, more on President Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech tonight.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live