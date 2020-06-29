Wall cloud covers parts of Wisconsin

More
As tornado warnings were issued for the western parts of Wisconsin, a large "wall cloud" was spotted in Spring Valley.
0:41 | 06/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wall cloud covers parts of Wisconsin
Oh yeah. Okay. Okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"As tornado warnings were issued for the western parts of Wisconsin, a large \"wall cloud\" was spotted in Spring Valley.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71521470","title":"Wall cloud covers parts of Wisconsin","url":"/US/video/wall-cloud-covers-parts-wisconsin-71521470"}