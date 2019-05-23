Transcript for Walmart cashier who walks to work gets new car

A Wal-Mart cashier is dedication to her job was rewarded in Louisiana 28 year old. Police officer brat pack was driving on Monday night when he sock curse swerving and slowing down in the opposite direction seconds later he's on 52 year old. Anita Singleton walking in her Wal-Mart uniform Pak pulled over and gave her a ride he learned that she walked six miles to work when she can't get a ride. Peck posted about the count turned FaceBook and after his department reap hosted it a flat out car dealer. Donated a car and a year's insurance doesn't Singleton got her new vehicle yesterday.

