Transcript for Walmart defends gun sales after shootings

And in the wake of those shootings in El Paso and the Wal-Mart is defending its decision to sell guns and ammunition. Wal-Mart CEO says the company has made it common sense changes. It is removed handguns from most stores. It has stopped sales of military style weapons and it has reads the age limit to 21 for anyone to buy firearms. The anti gun group a gun down America is planning rallies this weekend at stores across the country.

