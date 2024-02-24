Walrus enjoys refreshing drink from hose

A walrus whistled and grunted with happiness as he lounged and chugged water straight from a hose at a zoo in Tacoma, Washington.

February 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live