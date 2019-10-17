Transcript for Warning for earthquakes? There's an app for that.

Instead earthquake information there's an app for that. UC Berkeley's my shake app uses ground motion sensors across the state to detect earthquakes before wheat field land think about it we have a warning for hurricanes tornadoes. Other situations cold weather storms. Now we have a warning system for an earthquake but looks can be pushed down to my shake act and the same wireless notification system that issues amber alerts. Once a warning goes out Californian should get a few seconds to prepare in some cases the warning could come as much as twenty seconds and it thinks. In that time you know what do you know. Were here to help a few seconds is planning at time to prepare let's say an earthquake hit near San Jose I would receive little art I would stop drop. Cover can hold on but some remain skeptical saying California's earthquake activity is to you'll well active all of a sudden you get these false alerts. Nearly one of those like cry wolf so than when there is a real alert. No one does anything my shake testing found most phones today can record earthquakes down to a magnitude of five moderate. California is the first in the nation to launch this statewide earthquake early warning system. We met to LA residents visiting the south bay who say the service is provided them with a sense of comfort. Having the upload your phone makes you feel like. You'll get a warning this person's you know worked already.

