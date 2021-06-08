Warrior Met Coal miners strike for months for better benefits

More
ABC News’ Elwyn Lopez reports on divisions in the tight-knit town of Brookwood, Alabama, where mine workers are in their fourth month of strikes after rejecting a contract they say was “unfair.”
9:23 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warrior Met Coal miners strike for months for better benefits

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:23","description":"ABC News’ Elwyn Lopez reports on divisions in the tight-knit town of Brookwood, Alabama, where mine workers are in their fourth month of strikes after rejecting a contract they say was “unfair.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79305253","title":"Warrior Met Coal miners strike for months for better benefits","url":"/US/video/warrior-met-coal-miners-strike-months-benefits-79305253"}