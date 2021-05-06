Warthog piglets enjoy 1st outing

More
Baby warthogs at Zoo Atlanta enjoyed their first romp outside since their birth in April.
1:30 | 06/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Warthog piglets enjoy 1st outing
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Baby warthogs at Zoo Atlanta enjoyed their first romp outside since their birth in April.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78107475","title":"Warthog piglets enjoy 1st outing ","url":"/US/video/warthog-piglets-enjoy-1st-outing-78107475"}