Transcript for Watchdog reports DHS lacks technology to account for separated families

We turn out to another rather troubling story according to a new report from the department of homeland security's inspector general. DHS lacks the technology. To keep records of those migrant parents and children who were separated a southern border. Last year quit calling it covers immigration a frat security ABC credit thank you so much are being with us. So I put out this line from the report that you had flagged earlier. It says that because of IT deficiencies DHS could not confirm the total number of families. Separated during that zero tolerance period. I goes on to talk about basically children network that delta the cracks because of an IT issue what else Mueller airport. Yet something there are some issues with I T management managing their data systems and basically what the report found is that there were at least 12100 kids. That do you just was not previously able to identify who were separated from their payments that's 12100. Family members who had to get separated as a result of the policy last year. Where everyone who was crossing the border illegally was getting referred to for criminal prosecution that happened only for about a period of six weeks. And in that time this report has found that. CBP and i.'s resources were so overburdened that they couldn't track people's cases as they proceeded through the immigration process. And of course we've seen the fallout of this over the past year the we've known that they've had trouble tracking these cases as lawsuits have been brought. Against the government for the of the fallout in the trauma that these families of faced. And so what does that mean for reuniting the Stanley as we heard the government say that of most of those families were reunited. But they were able to keep track of all them is apostle there still. Children were not properly reuniting. Though the government says that everyone who was specifically subject to zero tolerance. Has been. Reunited they've they've been or three connected but it. The the family separation Finley separation still happen today. In cases where the kid is the government determines that. A parent is not suited to take care of their kid is not happening on the same scale that we saw when the trump administration specifically and implemented a policy. But it happened before and it's happened under the Obama administration as well so it's a bit tricky. To pin down. Exactly who falls under the classification of a family that was. Separated as as a real result of this. Policy itself now obviously the Department of Homeland Security deals with a lot not only unaccompanied children our families crossing the border but. Everything dealing with border security and other threats is there a larger issue here that gets at some kind of technical RIT. Shortcomings in this department. The larger issue seems to be that the pub this policy itself because it required CBP to round up everyone. And refer all these people that they attained for prosecution had simply overburdened themselves at a time where Peters team. You too much at a time where more and more people were trying to cross the border Seeking Asylum looking for refuge in the US and this policy of trying to detain everyone. And the term administration in driving some of these hardline policy moves has. Has. I attempted to go for enforcement measures that they themselves are not resource enough by congress to keep up with. They blame congress all the time for not having the money to extend failing potential that's right and to remove the limits on the amount of time that kids can be taken. The kids can be held in custody with their parents as a somethings are trying to do they just don't have the resources and it seems like that was the case here. Ants are they trying to fixate. The assumed moving forward. This there's an an ACLU lawsuit. Where they're representing the families that were separated and they are seeking damages from the government they're asking the government to pay for the trauma that they experienced. Because of the separations. That's if that's a class action lawsuit does includes. Hundreds of people that have been separated you know I'm sure he'll be tracking that Clinton thank you so much for bringing us the latest.

