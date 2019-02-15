Water seeps onto bus as driver plows through floodwaters

More
Bus passengers had to lift their feet off the floor to keep their shoes dry.
1:02 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water seeps onto bus as driver plows through floodwaters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61096366,"title":"Water seeps onto bus as driver plows through floodwaters","duration":"1:02","description":"Bus passengers had to lift their feet off the floor to keep their shoes dry.","url":"/US/video/water-seeps-bus-driver-plows-floodwaters-61096366","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.