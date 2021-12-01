-
Now Playing: These barber shops educate African Americans about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to be around someone who’s been vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: This food truck has given away over 75,000 free meals to kids
-
Now Playing: ‘I can't envision a scenario more fitting for impeachment’: PA lieutenant governor
-
Now Playing: FBI warns of possible attack on Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Encouraging news about children and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Ralph Macchio and William Zabka talk ‘Cobra Kai’ and reminisce about Mr. Miyagi
-
Now Playing: Lil Nas X discusses his reckoning with politics over the last year
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks on push to impeach 2nd time
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump makes 1st appearance since Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Trump heads to visit Texas border wall, makes 1st public comments since riots
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Congress urges Pence to invoke 25th Amendment
-
Now Playing: What can we do to get more Americans vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: 'Trump' written on manatee, incident under investigation: Officials
-
Now Playing: Atmospheric river hits West with wind, snow threat
-
Now Playing: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem reportedly in talks to play Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz
-
Now Playing: Univ. of Alabama quarterback on winning 2021 CFP National Championship title
-
Now Playing: Univ. of Alabama wins CFP National Championship against Ohio State
-
Now Playing: HHS Secretary on how the government is responding to slow vaccine rollout claims