Waterspout spotted off Alabama's Gulf Coast

More
A waterspout was spotted near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached the U.S. coast.
0:44 | 06/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Waterspout spotted off Alabama's Gulf Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"A waterspout was spotted near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached the U.S. coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71124284","title":"Waterspout spotted off Alabama's Gulf Coast","url":"/US/video/waterspout-spotted-off-alabamas-gulf-coast-71124284"}