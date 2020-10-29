Transcript for Waukegan police shooting video released

Waukegan police today released video from the night of October 20 showing police questioning took far Williams and mark Celestin that. As they were sitting in their parked car police say they were investigating reports of the suspicious vehicle. Whatever name work. There Marcellus per year. We you your honor the officer says he knows Tibet and that he's under arrest. Williams drives on a chase ensues. And moments later shots are fired attorneys for the victims say lethal force it was unnecessary there is no doubt. That the use of force here was excessive. There were. Constitutional. Violations across the board here the family say all bullets struck the driver's side of the car and there was no damage to the windshield. Evidence they say does not fit with the now fired Waukegan police officers explanation that he feared for his life because of vehicle was headed it. I don't. The families maintained the video shows officers didn't render it quickly after the shooting as Williams was screaming students grandmother overcome after seeing the videos. We see over and over gay it. Communities. The neighbor lose you show great restraint. You showed. Waukegan authorities say they're committed to full transparency in their investigation. We are all party. As a result of this Internet it well I intent to allow justice to run its course then not compromised it did it. Up the Brock says I must balance that with my commitment to the families. Our community has always maintained chance transparency. And as we cross into the 6 o'clock hour a few demonstrators remained here at the municipal complex across from the police department demanding full transparency in this investigation. And hoping another such incident like this does not happen again. In Waukegan Ruddy they school ABC seven Eyewitness News.

