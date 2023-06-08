How 'web sleuths' have impacted the investigation of the Idaho college murders

After four college students were murdered at the University of Idaho, true crime fans took to social media with their theories but some of their amateur detective work had real life consequences.

June 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live