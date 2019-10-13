Transcript for Wedding guests tackle gunman after 2 shot at New Hampshire church

Investigators arrested and charged demand for shooting two people at a church in New Hampshire during a wedding in New Hampshire attorney general says. 37 year old dale Holloway shot the presiding bishop in the chest the shooting also injuring two other people. Police and witnesses say the suspect walked into the church during the ceremony and opened fire. That's when gas that the New England Pentecostal church in Palo. Tackle. From my understanding is they basically gang tackled him it was a struggle ensued minor injuries occurred to the other guests who were in the struggle with the shooter. Police do not believe the attack was random but won't say the possible motive Holloway will be arraigned on Tuesday the bishop listed in serious condition.

