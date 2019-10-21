Transcript for West Point cadet missing, took assault rifle with him

New this morning intensive search is underway right now for missing West Point cadet cadet who's not been identified has been missing since Friday afternoon. West Point says an M four rifle also is missing but. The cadet is not believed to have any ammunition or magazines the military academy has increased its police patrols New York State Police also are insist assisting in the search the missing. Cadet is not believed to be a threat to the public.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.