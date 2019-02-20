-
Now Playing: W. Virginia teachers strike for second day
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers go on strike again
-
Now Playing: WWII kiss statue defaced with '#MeToo'
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers strike enters day two
-
Now Playing: FBI probing if 'Empire' star played role in sending threatening letter
-
Now Playing: Massive winter storm hits Virginia
-
Now Playing: Flights canceled due to winter storm
-
Now Playing: Bears pay a visit to a house in Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Officers mourn detective slain by friendly fire
-
Now Playing: College student faces charges for drug app
-
Now Playing: Nevada trooper narrowly avoids death in highway collision
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer slain by friendly fire to be laid to rest
-
Now Playing: How quickly can a fire from a space heater spread?
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested in hit-and-run of 7-year-old
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors reveal chilling details of fiance's alleged murder
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Remains found of teen who may have been murder witness
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates Jussie Smollett in threatening-letter case
-
Now Playing: Record rain prompts flash flood fears in South