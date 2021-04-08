Transcript for What’s next in the legal battle over Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations

ABC news legal contributor and criminal attorney shuttle Lloyd. The Cochran firm for more on this now China thanks so much. For being here we are in the New York a ten Egypt attorney general say that the governor is she laid it out broke state and federal laws so. She didn't officially refer the case to prosecutors so why not and what happens now. Well there's a different burden of standard armor talking about criminal charges vs the hear what they're alleging is that there was a violation. Sexual harassment laws and federal level which. Rise the level of creating a hostile work environment so that's what they're alleging here she didn't alleged there whereas announced she signed the level of criminal. On the investigation although that you looked and shoes it is a little bit of a difference as far as what is re Irish and what he's glad the truth is that's required each d.s. So what are the chances that we do see criminal charges against Governor Cuomo after the findings of this investigation. So typically with criminal charges what you sign as they are ready IE issues sword that goes to the police report a crime and then being deceived you and a look into these allegations and determine if there is enough information juveniles or quit. Another Governor Cuomo responded to the news yesterday saying that it's part of his culture to kiss people in hold their faces an even had a slide show. Showing is much saying that it's meant to convey warms nothing more is isn't effective defense particularly if he ends up in court. Not likely at the end of the day the federal standard requires that they're not be any transaction. Chain or anything that creates and that is so often blend it creates a hostile work and also there's allegations of retribution and that she spoke out and then her job which changed is his again against what we have is a federal standards for workplace. Harassment and what would it would pay her to bring and changed. He's he's lawsuit into something that would it be a federal. There's also not going state assembly inquiry into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo so how old is investigation factor into that. This investigation will they're actually launching a parallel investigation the assembly has put together a committee that's gonna look into these allegations to determine if there should be impeachment. If it look that they're gonna move forward so that's gonna look very similar federal process except there's a huge differences. Did you allow after the assembly votes they do need a simple majority. AG Yunnan has a Court of Appeals sit on what they all right courted and each that's a little bit different than our federal processed and you'll see diversity goes through the process of impeachment. And shot what are the chances you think that the governor faces civil lawsuits in this. Right now what she's on what the attorney general has on his said that she is found. Enough information shouldn't have soared with a civil lawsuit and that's what she's alleging is that there's a not sexual harassment that has been found or they believe Cindy and crew which show that he's violated federal laws when it comes a workplace or. Current channel I'd always great to hire now says Shannon thank you. Thanks Jim.

