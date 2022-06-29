What’s next for Uvalde following police chief's firing

ABC News’ Josh Margolin discusses Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination and why the school board is standing by Superintendent Hal Harrell.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live