-
Now Playing: White Yale student calls police on black student
-
Now Playing: White CVS manager calls police after not recognizing black woman's coupon
-
Now Playing: Clerk helps woman escape alleged kidnappers
-
Now Playing: Firefighter killed battling fire at Yosemite
-
Now Playing: Ousted Papa John's CEO speaks for 1st time since stepping down
-
Now Playing: Miami man arrested for alleged plot to attack condo building
-
Now Playing: Lawmaker brags to deputy about speeding
-
Now Playing: Passengers injured as flight forced to make emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Woman who went missing along drive to California found
-
Now Playing: An Iraq War veteran donated his bone marrow to girl with leukemia
-
Now Playing: Heat and fire advisories are in effect in the northwest
-
Now Playing: Man caught impersonating police officer in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Papa John's chairman admits using racial slur
-
Now Playing: Some children separated at the border from their parents have been reunited
-
Now Playing: Police in Miami Beach catch an attempted arsonist red-handed
-
Now Playing: Cop flips coin to decide whether to arrest woman for speeding
-
Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4