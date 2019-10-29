Transcript for White House official testifies he’s troubled by Ukraine call

Today the first current White House official testifying before congress on official who actually listened in on that Ukraine call also want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House. And we have been Siegel on Capitol Hill. Then I'll start with you I just want you to tell us what we need to know about this official his name is Alexander van Minh what is he actually going to be saying today. Kimberly lieutenant colonel Alexander veneman he's the White House is Russia expert on the National Security Council. An army officer who earned a purple heart in Iraq. He is right now telling lawmakers actually a floor below me in the US capitol that he had concerns about what president trump was trying to do in pressuring you Ukraine's leader to launch political investigations. That could help his two point 18 electoral campaign. President trump as as as as every day since this impeachment in Korey started has said that was a perfect call he's defended his actions enough for the first time. Impeachment investigators are hearing from somebody who was on that phone call as well and had a very different take way he thought and undermined US national security. Yen Caron we see that the president is wasting no time in attacking. This guy who's gone testified many many called him and never trump are. And there's no evidence of that Kimberly and this is a line that the president has used about other officials who have gone to Capitol Hill. And said that they had concerns about that phone call he had with Ukraine and concerns about the process. Last week the president said at the top US diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor. Was also in never trump for and again there's just no evidence of that these people who have brought into the administration. By the State Department by officials here at the White House and there are also still currently in their positions so while the president is saying that they are disloyal to him in. Have never been in his corner remember they are still working for the trump administration on these critical foreign policy issues. And Caron is this testimony game changer I mean this is the first time that a sitting official is getting a firsthand account. Yeah you the president for weeks now continue to ask where is the whistle blower and Kimberly it's so pounds the whistle blower at this point. Because of course with the lowered did not have firsthand information and now here you hunt today. A top official in the administration somebody that's been a decorated army veteran served for more than two decades. Saying that they raise their concerns after being on the call themselves this is not I heard this from somebody. This was an official who said they were listening in and they immediately raised it with the super as superior. So yes it is problematic for the administration but I think when you see the spin on this today he eats the and that. And Alexander didn't mean it has a credibility issue that ad needy he has ties to Ukraine where he was born there were already Republican allies of the president. Hitting the cable news networks questioning he is a credibility in trying to tear him down. That at this point seems to be the best option they have notably though they're not going after him on the substance of what he is saying. Yes a man we know all of these up proceedings have been prided so far for the last month but. Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on she's calling for a fool house vote. For this impeachment resolution what does that mean exactly. That's right we've had ten witnesses testified behind closed doors now Democrats have announced plans to have a Thursday vote on the house floor. Formalizing how they will hold public hearings that's probably the clearest signal we have. Under this impeachment investigation. Is entering a new stage we're gonna see the text of this resolution. This afternoon and works were expecting it to show. How these Democrats will hold these hearings and public what they will look like who'll get to question. The witness is one of the biggest changes were told to expect. As that Democrats want to allow their staff counsels people committee lawyers and aides to question witnesses directly they say that's been effective. In these closed door depositions for both Democrats and Republicans. And now they're giving themselves the tools to do this in a public forum we expect as early as next month. All right lots of movement I want to thank Karen Travers at the White House and we have been Siegel on Capitol Hill thank you guys for the updates.

