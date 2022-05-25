White House press secretary gets candid about LGBTQ+ experience

Soul of a Nation Presents: ‘Pride: To Be Seen’ premieres on Hulu on Thursday night with an interview featuring White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and ABC News’ Gio Benitez gives a preview.

