White House reacts to Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis

“Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live