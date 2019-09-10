-
Now Playing: House Democrats issue a subpoena to the White House
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren defends claim about losing job over pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidate: ‘I was dumb’ for not listening to body
-
Now Playing: White House is refusing to cooperate with impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: New wildfire threat in California
-
Now Playing: Susan Rice discusses Biden’s work in Ukraine and GOP
-
Now Playing: Susan Rice on pull back of US troops in Syria
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS divided over LGBTQ ruling?
-
Now Playing: Playful tiger gets in the fall spirit
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh woman finds walnuts and squirrel's nest under car hood
-
Now Playing: Police, family search for missing University of Portland student
-
Now Playing: 'Fabulous' 435 Holly wins Fat Bear Week 2019
-
Now Playing: US Women's gymnastics wins 5th world championship
-
Now Playing: Mom, newborn daughter narrowly escape tree falling on home
-
Now Playing: Matt Lauer accused of rape by former producer
-
Now Playing: New documentary tackles the depression teens face due to social media
-
Now Playing: Boeing’s 737 MAX planes set to return to the sky
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders addresses campaign plans after heart attack
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: Turkish troops amass along border as Syria chaos grows