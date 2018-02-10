4 'white supremacists' charged in Charlottesville attack

Benjamin Drake Daley, Michael Paul Miselis, Thomas Walter Gillen and Cole Evan White were charged under the riot act.
0:26 | 10/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 'white supremacists' charged in Charlottesville attack
Well for alleged members of a militant white supremacist group have been charged in last years that deadly unite the right rallied Charlottesville Virginia they are charged with inciting. Whiting and assaulting counter protesters at the criminal complaint unsealed today describe Z defendants as. Among the most violent individuals up the Charlottesville rally men face maximum primitive prison sentences. A five years on each count to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

