Now Playing: NFL seeking social justice

Now Playing: 'American Catastrophe: Red Dawn Warning'

Now Playing: Florida man arrested after illegally detaining Black teen

Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Coach tells athlete to stay in closet about sexuality

Now Playing: Train catches on fire in Tempe, Arizona

Now Playing: Susan Rice shares what she considers to be America's biggest threat

Now Playing: Susan Rice on her handling of Benghazi aftermath and Trump’s coronavirus response

Now Playing: Young alligator takes stroll on South Carolina beach

Now Playing: NYC protester arrested and thrown into unmarked van

Now Playing: New details on man accused of using COVID relief funds to buy Lamborghini

Now Playing: Tech CEOs to testify to Congress today

Now Playing: 21 states in "red zone" seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Revel scooters suspend operation in New York City

Now Playing: Protesters try to stay on message

Now Playing: I'm 16 and went to the hospital twice for COVID-19. This is what it's like

Now Playing: Scammers posing as CDC and IRS to get your money

Now Playing: Kayaker describes trying to help Maine shark victim

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form