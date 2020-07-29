White supremacists helped ignite Floyd riots: Cops

The 32- year-old, dubbed “Umbrella Man,” was captured in a viral video back in May wearing a black hooded outfit and a black gas mask as he broke windows at a local AutoZone.
White supremacists helped ignite Floyd riots: Cops
