Wildfire emergency: ‘There was really no warning’

More
ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on the fires ravaging the western U.S.
4:55 | 09/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfire emergency: ‘There was really no warning’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on the fires ravaging the western U.S. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72890255","title":"Wildfire emergency: ‘There was really no warning’","url":"/US/video/wildfire-emergency-warning-72890255"}