A terrifying wake up call for hundreds of people in wild fire weary Southern California. New inferno with a rough day early this morning the flames tearing towards home from he would be. All now Walsh. You know yard door get out now there's far there's a fire. When I came into the family room I looked up and airplanes like 4050 feet high. Several houses here in San Bernardino in gulf will be made it. Neighbors rushing outside with hoses trying desperately to slow the destruction in sort of where things there and then. Having stars went down hill from there and didn't Riverside County a fierce firefight another great water drug. The so called 46 fire igniting overnight after a police chase that led to a crash. The burning embers raining down on horses as their owners rushed to evacuate. Just grabbed everything I can't and went off the house this morning. A devastating day job do with firefighters facing yet another day at Santa Ana winds the strongest wind event in more than a decade with gusts up to seventy miles an hour. Standing he's relentless fires. We also obviously face. I'm huge potential still him a huge threat for the rest of the day. And firefighters here are now focused on hot spots making sure this doesn't re Kindle they tell me they're cautiously optimistic. Now that those winds in most of Southern California are finally expected to weaken might. Marcy consolidate BC news San Bernardino California.

