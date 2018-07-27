Wildfires devastate California

The deadly Carr Fire is burning out of control in Northern California while the Cranston Fire rages in the south.
0:38 | 07/27/18

Transcript for Wildfires devastate California
I'm will carton outlets that are California worth thing a lot of the devastation from this fire for the first time this car charred. Trees are burned when you're walking along this path of destruction you can't help but think about the homeowners who only had minutes to get out. To the north the car fire exploded overnight and ready to a wall of flames race through neighborhood destroyed both homes. And business is over the past two weeks we've seen. Two bulldozer operators died now here in California showing just how dangerous these conditions can be residents we spoke with here on the ground say. They are thankful for their sacrifice. In mountains that are California will car. ABC news.

