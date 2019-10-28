Wind gust causes major evacuations in California

More
A fire council director in California discussed the measures residents are taking to evacuate their homes and how officials are attempting to curb power outages.
3:16 | 10/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wind gust causes major evacuations in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:16","description":"A fire council director in California discussed the measures residents are taking to evacuate their homes and how officials are attempting to curb power outages. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66593355","title":"Wind gust causes major evacuations in California ","url":"/US/video/wind-gust-major-evacuations-california-66593355"}