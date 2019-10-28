Transcript for Winds pick up near California wildfires

All right we start with those massive wildfires burning out west the worst danger today in Southern California were winds are expected. The pick up in last throughout the day but there's still a monster burning in northern California and that's where we find. Our will to Reeves who's out there in Sonoma County with the latest will. Kimberly latest reports coming from the Kincaid fire have a burning 66000. Acres and counting and the containment number dropping from 10%. To 5% hundreds of thousands of people evacuating the area healed Burton. Winds are down to Santa Rosa the 101 cord or there every one fleeing many of them. It towns like so nobody down here about an hour or more south. Of the fire hotel rooms booked up every one fleeing. Not quite sure where to go but they packed up their essentials their families their pets and they got going when they return they don't know. What they'll be coming back to. What what they should feel comfortable knowing is the firefighters are working around the clock to protect whatever they can lots of this fire is up in the hills. And containable uncontrollable it's going to burn through whatever wilderness and potential structures eating counters there because it's inaccessible. To fire trucks that engines to hoses to people getting in there to put out the fire. But what these firefighters are doing instead is focusing on defending the structures that are in harm's way that they can get to. All night firefighters lining around houses. Putting hoses. On fires on flames protecting these houses we spent to date with the firefighters in a development in Windsor. Where firefighters were going house to house waiting for embers to blowing in from the fire that was rapidly advancing on the community it's in use these numbers would blow and they would rush to put them out sometimes an addict or a backyard would catch fire but thankfully due to these firefighters hard work. No major structural damage. And that is hugely important because while. This fire is big. And it's menacing and the smoke hangs thick it blocked out the sun all afternoon for Daze this smoke is in your lungs and in your nose. At least the fire is not getting to the people and their more developed communities. Closer to that 101 highway so as that fire continues to burn thankfully the winds here. Have died down that's hugely important that red flag warning in effect through Monday morning. But then at a brief respite. Unfortunately the leader this week more wins expected not only here in northern California over the fires still could burn or new fires could start. But also down in Southern California as well where wildfires are already burning red flag warnings there a trying time. For the state of California Kimberly. Absolutely thank you will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.