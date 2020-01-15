Wine consumption falls for 1st time in 25 years

For the first time in a quarter of a century, Americans are buying less wine -- apparently because they're drinking more spiked seltzer.
Well I'm just falling out of love with wine for the first time in 25 years wine sales dropped in the you ask. 2019 sales dropped point 9%. Instead it appears. Folks are drinking more heart seltzer is like white clot and truly instead sells for those drinks rose 50%. Last year. Experts say this follows a broader trend of people seeking out alcoholic drinks with less calories fewer calories. As they become more health conscious.

