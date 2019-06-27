Transcript for Who are the winners and losers from the first Democratic debate?

Everybody welcome to Miami and ABC news live special coverage of the first presidential primary debate it was a big night here. And Miami we have full highlights and analysis ahead some of the key moments we were tracking plus reaction from key players. And what's gonna happen very shortly in the spin room behind us the campaigns come in and from our deputy political director. I'm Mary Alice parks democratic strategists Amanda renteria is here's what she was in the room so have to be here take very shortly Amanda. I think it'll only it was sometimes almost and then started hearing about buying fair and if you stuff as a spotlight. And that's when I took turns the and several years. Serve our usual to get things about halfway tutored big Mary Alice but also we had a whole bunch of other surprises tonight. Including a whole number of candidates speaking Spanish. For the first time at a presidential debate I think by my count for. Right I honestly separate fact that mayor Castro former Hud secretary really seem to come to play I saw him with more command tonight and I have. I probably any other national appearance that I have seen him around. DOI Yunel he would really tried to define himself tonight he knew that the news cycle is working in his fever and you want to capitalize on that. I think he probably did we saw that Google Trends the searches had him serve through the roof people are curious about hand checking him out. He was literally listing parts of the federal code trying to show that he has a really deep knowledge of the border issues. It does seem Amanda that this debate is sort of kicked this campaign into a different year sort of as a as a fuel now that we've. Sort of shifted the contrasts are Locklear among these candidates than they were coming into this debate. He was literally listing parts of the federal code trying to show that he has a really deep knowledge of the border issues. It does seem Amanda that this debate is sort of kicked this campaign into a different year sort of as a as a fuel now that we've. Sort of shifted the contrasts are Locklear among these candidates than they were coming into this debate. You could see that happen the night great people were making themselves. Clear on who they weren't what they were doing immigration they'll come terrible times right and even willing to take on some others on the issues they were most comfortable with and that's what you saw was secretary Castro tonight we're. Struck you most about the field in general you have worked with a lot of these campaigns over the years you. Certainly track the course of this early campaign so far what stood out most to tonight. How deep people went in the policy the nuances of people fighting or saying this is where I am on this this is a lamb on that side and really having that kind of policy conversation. And no one really letting him get away with just very tough line ideas whether that was moderator is a really folks on this. Yeah I would say there's really little finger pointing it was much more about them to finding their party then defining each other I thought. I was expecting him to go after each other on that Mardi even go after Joseph Biden the presumed front runner at this point. But there was very little of that I think mostly won't want to play nice they want to talk about areas of agreement across the Democratic Party. A couple of surprises disagreeing on the policy aspects of shares of that part was kind of interesting but I agree with you and this is first debate. It's hard didn't just go after people yeah when people don't know you yet and most of these candidates they were not quite yet and a winner tonight before we move on at least that's your secretary can you granting Katherine ignite angled blog you also lands a lot of clients. And he was really personal talking about his own family but also freed macro talking about running the largest country religious city in the country. Citing he had a pretty and it turns out and I know Elizabeth Warren's senator who has the only candidate on the stage a double digits evidence and I got analysts time. I speaking and answering questions there was some criticism about that we'll come back at that let's check in now. With what's happening on the spin room floor behind me we see the candidates signs are out it is crowded out there and that's where Avery harper. Is checking things out every what's what's going on out there right now. Well it's all beginning to see around me that there are so many people because. All of those candidates their staffs they're all heading. Over here to the spin room gonna step out of ways Americans kind of show you exactly what's happening here you see all these journalists from when these organizations from all over the country and the world. All of these campaigns are carrying. These posters here they have their cards out our what was really interesting to me as I've talked to some campaigns do not even a hell out of folks that are out here to call those people the staters are trying to. Frame their candidates as the ones who have. Won this debate but they only get one card so although spinners have to kind of stay together. It's talks all these Ernest journalists who are here this is a really big room so obviously lots of people to talk to a lot of these journalists who want to get some answers. Prominent those campaigns and those candidates once they hit the floor of the spin room we have. Lots of reporters who are all over the floor here I Aniston Lisa will be here bringing you updates as soon as we have been back to DeVon. And those candidates and there's teams still making their way from the different venue was prostrate you had to travel over here to this complex are in here in Miami. Howard the debate is being held tonight what's good and immigration a little bit that's sort of was front and center tonight in this exchange between a wholly on Castro and federal work really set off some fireworks take a look. But let's be very clear. The reason that they're separating these little children from their families is that they're using section thirteen 25 of that act. Act which criminalize is coming across the border to incarcerate the printed the parents and then separate them. Some of us on this stage have called to and that section to terminated. Some like congressman Rourke have not and I wanna challenge all of the candidates to do that. I think it's a mistake federal I think it's a mistake and I think that that if you truly want to change the system. There we gotta rip fuel that section did not thank you minimize this same policy. The very respond to this very briefly entrance is a member of congress I helped to introduce legislation that would ensure that we don't criminalize those were Seeking Asylum. And refuge in this country if you're clean up talk if you're going to desecrate silent and what makes her work on Mondays are different but you know there was respect I'm still talking about everybody picture looking at just one small part of this I'm talking about a comprehensive. Re right over immigration laws. I think our fans and gotten through to follow our laws on the organ mountains millions of folks. A lot of folks that are coming are not Seeking Asylum and a lot of them are undocumented immigrants right. And you said recently that the reason you didn't want to repeal section thirteen 25 was because you were concerned about human trafficking and and drug trafficking Milan Italy want. Section eighteen seconds title eighteen of the US code title 21 entitled when he too are already covered human we wrap everything okay I don't smugglers and drug use after U. There are going to make sure that there are refuted your homework and usually you are now that we. And you'll lose like this is and then we shot and could be. Talking about pearl long time and we will. And then rationing it. So not just a break out moment tonight for Leon Castro but Everette got issued this is something that sort of came out of left field a man of this idea of criminal vs civil penalties for crossing the border illegally. All of a sudden our our campaign reporters have to licences this has become a hot topic a litmus test and Cassel was really driving at home tonight look at downforce would have what is he talking about so. There and then this is really what it was doing tonight right he was educating everyone about immigration and he knew he was the first one that rolled out that migration policies so he could go toe to toe with anyone on it. And people talk a lot about this the kids children border separation issue. But the reality is there is actually laws that make it difficult in some ways to move your kids from the adults and that's really when he was getting out today which is. There is a way to address that single issue alone right now today and that was his point that he was basically saying that right now it is a crime it is treated as a crime you come across subject to criminal law. That is why you need to take the kids from the parents because they need to be put in a detention center and he's saying let's change that. To me making it a civil offense which is very much different and not treated with the same world security. Sir it is argument is because. He thought he would say are not being able to declare silent at regular ports of entry under this administration at the same levels. And so they are resorting to crossing between ports of entry at a new level since he is saying that's part of the reason that the should be decriminalized. And it is interesting to watch how many of the Democrats like you said are green with him. But I have to imagine a Republicans. Our liking that because it's starting to sound more more like Democrats do support some content in order lovers which has been a constant critique. Republicans back again this field. Let's bring in an immigration expert into this conversation for his take on this Leon fresco joins us from Washington DC former deputy. Assistant attorney general on immigration. Litigation during the Obama administration Leon thanks for joining us and burning the Midnight Oil here. On a Wednesday night what's your take on this debate. Between Bechtel and Castro on the normalization issue and also how immigration factored. I sort of wobbly tonight were you surprised to see a place that's a significant role. Well I think human race and it's gonna be essentially to the campaign regardless whether Democrats want. You're not because president trumpets gonna keep exerting it. Into the debate and is making its top agent Democrats won't happen come up with a response for Hollywood threats immigration in the United States. And so reports and is are you trying to give great rhetorical device like. Mayor has earlier and secretary Caspar was threatening you. Are you trying to give them more practical solution because there isn't what Republicans. In the world and a bomb and that. Eight US and thirteen 25 because you say terrorists threatening brought order you gotta be able to prosecute him immediately for something. And so we you don't you don't but we don't have the room agreed that parents are ready in order to do all but mayor until you can prove that they are sold it's never happened. Until the question is what do you do rhetorically and response them so that the party doesn't get old are out of Oakland. That it can't where's the restored so when they're running in general. From. At that that's a fascinating one actually met at a point that Amy Klobuchar was made what the centrists on the stage and actions sort of cautious. To embrace the council proposal saying. Club. Well I can hear anything. And not just on this issue but a number of issues did you take this reaction. I was surprised that he in common more policy proposals given up on the trail he's been getting a lot of criticism or that. And tonight he had actually answer that call so I was actually a little surprise he was prepared for the yet it is interesting to watch to text and tangle over this issue that they do bring a lot of ass already in not way they speak personally about this issue in our hometowns. I'm but I think probably in that moment that we just show what it looked like castor kind of got the better of the former congressman. But a number of sitting members of congress sitting senators on that stage. Who really damn we're gonna have to show over the next few weeks and months. That they can dump earn on this issue it's not going to be enough just to show that you have ideas and plans for the future but. I'm as allied democratic voters are gonna want to see that something is happening to improve. The lives of people crossing the border now. And Leon let's bring you back into this I was struck by in the number of candidates who didn't answer directly. When the moderator is press them to know what would you do on day one when it comes to those children in detention facilities it took about five candidates. Until Jay in Easley answered why would release them immediately. Ahmed talk just about some of the some of his. You know and the dynamics around that and what should be done on day one by whoever takes over in the White House if it's a Democrat. Yes correct this is a major struggle for Democrats until they I realize that what you need to do they want to restore the refugee program that the president has ample. That will allow people to apply progress Pratt and abroad. And now patent. Comfortable ordering a longer do you say I don't really everybody comfort that the country. Yeah and you really it's really difficult when you're partly what it. Thank you will be played in my hands up people who do not have built. Let the interest of Rick you remind people who are smuggling begin or labor sex trafficking and other purpose. And so you can't do that but that was of its re. Fighting the entire 100 perimeter 430. Members. And you again in a location until you confine. Horrible parent or guardian the company. And sort it ain't that Oliver. But we have to do is the may diplomat he bought legitimate. For coming into the United States we're ready you're coming illegally the only thing you'd be doing that is because you're trying to break the law got that you were refugee. You can automatically acts that's correct he programs wire. Sorry you didn't want to worker bees aren't there would be worker beaver available for people the people to apply more. And that's where the Democrats have to get it cook. They can't get into the great. Open border because that's were trump will allow people who threw exploit that weakness in spending part about legal great panic. Because that's the Leo house where mirror Perry. Leon fresco important points thank you so much and it was fascinating. I guys to see tonight just think the contrast was over the past few months as the Democrats as the united front embattled Donald Trump and immigration. Tonight all the sudden on just the turn of the diet seemed to release these fractures on this issue. You know I think that lead going into this and that picture. Really did set the scene outside today and when the Hussein and his Villard when he brought that up in the way that he did so personal so real. If it turned the conversation at that moment in a way that this man central. Andrea reminded. And those immigration was just one issue where Democrats are trying to make a point that it's not enough. For them just disagree with this president but 2% and I'll turn nets. These a lot of time talking about it under the law and 800 separating kids from parents. But this is taking a step further news on on health care and wages as well it wasn't enough in this conversation to say you disagree the president democratic voters want an out what LC and.

