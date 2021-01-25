Winter storms moving across US with snow, freezing rain

Two storms moved through the West this weekend with a funnel cloud reportedly being spotted in San Diego along with 1 to 2 feet of snow from California to Colorado.
01/25/21

About a look now at your Monday whether. Three weather systems moving across the country this week as you can see there on the map the big problems will be. Heavy rain in eastern Texas and snow in Chicago and Detroit up to eight inches of snow are possible in Chicago bites morrow afternoon. And parts of Iowa Nebraska and Michigan. Also preparing for his sizable storm checking today's high temperatures mostly in the thirties and forties across the northern half of the country's seventies in the deep south. But only in the fifties today in LA in Phoenix.

