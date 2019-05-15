Transcript for Witness in Delphi double murder likely afraid to come forward

Police have been flooded with more than 3000 tips as the hunt for the killer of two young girls and dealt the Indiana the tips have poured in since an emotional news conference last month when Indiana State Police superintendent Doug Carter spoke directly to the girl's killer. He shared the latest on the investigation during an exclusive interview with ABC's Alex per. This. We are one tip away from success. When we are one tip away one bit of information away. But finding out who this individual is somebody knows who that person this if somebody knows something they need to tell us I think they're afraid to. It's why I think we could not heard yet. Authorities released new video and a new sketch last month in hopes of finding the killer of thirteen year old Abby Williams. And fourteen year old Libby German they were found dead near a role hiking trail on Valentine's Day. In 2017.

