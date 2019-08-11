Transcript for Woman accused of sneaking into lion den arraigned

The woman charged with breaking into a lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo is now out of custody 29 year old my Autry was released on her own recognizance after facing a judge on criminal trespass charges. Police say she got inside a draft exhibit is well on September 28 she is due back in court in December.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.