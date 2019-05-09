Transcript for Woman allegedly involved in missing mom's disappearance turns herself in to police

Just yesterday focused do lows. Was arrested on new charges connected to the death of his estranged wife Jennifer do us. Today his girlfriend Michelle to krona has turned herself in to state police. It is her second arrest in this case strip cone as is now admitting. She lied to investigators in earlier interviews Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis live in Bridgeport Connecticut with the latest developments mark yes. And risen lord to show us Cota surrender here at Bridgeport at Bridgeport at troop I headquarters this afternoon. Without a body the state is moving slowly building a case against the two principal players re arresting photos loose yesterday and today. Michelle for colonists. That's Croat is facing additional charges in connection. With the disappearance of Jennifer Lewis a case now that in recent court documents presumed said duels was murdered. And in fact alleges that so called mrs. boyfriend Potisk looks children though he has not been charged with murder yet. Doctor Cohen is into Lowe's had already been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance. Since then proponents has met three times with state police in documents they claim she admitted she wasn't being truthful during the first two interviews. But on August 13 she did provide additional details boats his jewels allegedly had an employee's car they didn't driving thoroughly cleaned and detailed at a car wash. When questioned why we're calling this allegedly told police. He showed me the picture of the blood in the door it's because the body of Jennifer was in there at some point. Otis has already been processed the additional details as soon when she will be arraigned on the new charges to follow focused lows will be back in court. A week from today.

