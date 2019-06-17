Transcript for Woman arrested after allegedly pushing dog in lake, watching it drown

66 year old Nancy book a rally faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. After Merrimac police say she pushed her elderly Golden Retriever off of this stock. And watched it drowned just overwhelmed with it. It's disgusting when I heard about adults got sick although the suspect was arrested Friday police say the incident happened a week ago one now to cook lake it is a sad story noted it's. Unconscionable to bankrupt this defendant is charged with police say the eleven year old dog named Bailey was when did while walking around before the drowning. Bailey's owner allegedly did nothing to help as the animals struggled in the water. The witness is actually the ones who jumped into the water to find the dog into the water pentagon they make every attempt to. The revised that but unfortunately deducted. Police chief Denise Roy says right now a possible motive is not clear. We may never know what really happened there. Except for what the witnesses observed at what the defendant has said. Now she's concerned about the public response to this case. There's become a social media frenzy that we don't want she's charged with horrific crime. However this doesn't help this actually feeds into it and makes it worse and it really. Stops the process from working effectively book a rally has not responded to our request for comment that you can abusing animals. We have too much abuse today and everything else.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.